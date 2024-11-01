Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies thinks that Blues new boy Ayumu Yokoyama showed his high level technique and one on one abilities against Fulham Under-21s.

Blues signed Yokoyama from Japanese side Sagan Tosu in the summer and he has featured ten times in all competitions for the club so far.

On Tuesday, the 21-year old winger scored twice in Birmingham’s 7-1 victory over Fulham’s Under-21 side.

Davies revealed that Yokoyama faced a language barrier when he joined in the summer and added that the Japanese is working hard to learn the English language and style of English football.

The Birmingham boss thinks that Yokoyama showcased his high level technique and one-on-one abilities with his brace against Fulham.

“He is young, has come from Japan; it is not easy; he hardly knew a word of English when he came, so he has been working at learning that, learning how we play, learning how we play in England because it is different here”, Davies told Blues TV.

“It is so physical and competitive, but he has shown what skills he has. He has high-level technique, very, very fast, excellent in 1v1.

“He is working hard for the team and his two goals were a joy.

“I had a great angle for both of them, brilliant goals and they will do his confidence the world of good.”

Yokoyama has yet to start a game in the league for Birmingham and all eyes will be on Davies to see whether he will give the Japanese a start in League One soon.