Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Paul Lambert has expressed his astonishment at the situation at Hibernian.

Hibs are languishing second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table after winning just one of their opening ten games.

David Gray’s side stopped the rot recently with draws against Hearts and Ross County, but the situation is still dire at Easter Road ahead of a home clash against Dundee United.

Lambert expressed his astonishment at just how bad things have been with Hibs this season and insists that like Hearts’ Tynecastle, Easter Road used to be a tough place to go to.

“You look at Easter Road. I see more green seats there than I see players. What is going on there?” Lambert said on The Warm Up.

“Tynecastle was always hostile and a tough place to go to; Easter Road used to be really tough.”

Dundee United arrive at Easter Road on the back of back to back defeats, against Aberdeen and Motherwell, and there will be further questions for Hibernian to answer if they cannot claim all three points this weekend.

The last meeting between the two sides, last month, produced a 3-2 win for Dundee United at Tannadice.