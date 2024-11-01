Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Juventus would like to take Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin back to Italy on loan in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined Spurs from Italian outfit Genoa in the winter window earlier this year, but he has struggled to break up the partnership between Cristian Romero and Micky van den Ven.

In the summer, Napoli showed interest in taking Dragusin back to Italy, but Tottenham decided to keep hold of him.

Italian sides have continued to note Dragusin’s lack of football and now Napoli have been joined by Juventus in wanting the Romanian.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via AreaNapoli), Juventus are interested in signing Dragusin in January.

The Turin giants would like to snap up Dragusin on a loan deal.

Tottenham are claimed to want to cash in on Dragusin if he goes and would ask for at least €25m to do business.

Dragusin has a contract with Spurs until June of 2030 and it remains to be seen whether he will be joining an Italian side in the winter.