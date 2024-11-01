George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson believes that every game in the Championship is going to be tough and the Whites will have to be ready to match their opponents’ physicality and work rate to let their quality show.

With the aim of stretching their seven-game unbeaten run, the Whites are set to play hosts to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on Saturday.

Acknowledging the home factor heading into the game, Aaronson insisted that he and his team will need to make sure that they stay as confident as they have been inside Elland Road.

On their level of confidence at home, Aaronson told LUTV: “[We are] very confident at Elland Road at the moment.

“The fans have been great, the support has been amazing. So, you need to keep doing that.”

The Plymouth game is not going to be much different than the rest, Aaronson believes, because each game in the division is tough due to the level of physicality involved.

“Just be focused because every game is tough in the Championship, every game – the other team are going to come out and play hard against us.

“So, we have got to be ready to match the physicality and work rate and then our quality will show through.”

Plymouth will be under pressure heading into the game as they have managed just one point from their last three games and languish just above the drop zone.