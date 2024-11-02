Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

AC Milan senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added one of Tottenham Hotspur’s in-form players to the Rossoneri’s transfer wish list..

Spurs made some significant signings in the summer transfer window and were able to see off any interest from other clubs in their important players.

Ange Postecoglou is plotting a successful campaign for Spurs this season and is leaning heavily on his side’s attacking power to make a key difference.

He has so far been able to count on attacker Dejan Kulusevski, who has been in top notch form, scoring twice in Spurs’ last four Premier League games and providing two assists in their recent EFL Cup win over Manchester City.

Kulusevski’s form has not gone unnoticed and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Ibrahimovic has placed him on AC Milan’s wish list.

It has been suggested that the north London club would want a minimum of €50m to let their Swedish star go.

Kulusevski is happy at Tottenham and does not appear to be looking for the exit door.

However, former Sweden superstar Ibrahimovic could play a key role to convince Kulusevski to make his decision about coming back to Italy.