Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has named his team and substitutes to lock horns with Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup.

The Bhoys were held to a 2-2 draw by Aberdeen in the recent meeting between the two sides in the Scottish Premiership and the two will now do battle again for a spot in the final.

Aberdeen will be boosted by having beaten Rangers in the league in midweek, but Celtic will still start as favourites to take care of business at Hampden.

Celtic will be without Luke McCowan though as he is cup tied.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks for Celtic, who name a back four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Alex Valle.

In midfield, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels start, with Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda supporting Kyogo Furuhashi in attack.

Celtic have options off the bench to make changes if needed and they include Adam Idah and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Valle, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Taylor, Scales, Palma, Idah, Yang, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston