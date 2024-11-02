George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds Under-21s boss Scott Gardner believes that the Whites youngsters will need to follow former academy product Archie Gray’s path and be versatile enough to play in different positions.

The Whites youngsters are in great form and on Monday secured a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

Alfie Cresswell, who is a defender, played in a midfield role and scored the winner to help Leeds register their fifth straight win on Monday.

Gardner indicated that Leeds have a history of helping young players find positions where they can help the team and stressed the need for players in the Under-21s to be versatile.

He pointed out the example of Gray, who is a midfielder but played as a right-back last season for Daniel Farke’s side, and believes that young players should follow the 18-year-old’s footsteps.

“I think that is what the club is all about”, Gardner said on LUTV.

“You have seen over the years people coming in, and if you have a smaller squad, then you have to be able to play in different positions.

“Ultimately, we don’t know where somebody is going to end up.

“I think Archie is a really good example of a midfield player, played at right back, so just give him that opportunity.”

Leeds sold Gray to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and already in north London Ange Postecoglou has played him at right-back and centre-back.