Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the clubs to have been ‘informed’ about a transfer agreement that a player has with his current side to move for below his release clause.

The Gunners and the Reds are expected to be alive to doing business in upcoming transfer windows and both may want a striker in the summer.

Signing a striker was high on Arsenal’s agenda last summer, but they ended up not going for a striker and Liverpool also looked at adding a goal-getter to their ranks.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres has been an exceptional addition to the Portuguese outfit since he joined them from Coventry City for €20m in the summer of 2023.

He has played 66 times for the Portuguese giants so far and found the back of the net on an impressive 63 occasions.

Gyokeres has a release clause in his contract which is set at €100m.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, he has an agreement with Sporting Lisbon that he can leave next summer for between €60m and €70m.

Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the teams to have been ‘informed’ about this agreement.

Gyokeres is not expected to move in the January transfer window, though his Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim heading to Manchester United is sure to spark speculation.