Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool’s LFC TV commentator Steve Hunter expressed his shock at a Brighton player not getting booked at Anfield on Saturday, despite his repeated fouls.

Arne Slot’s side came from being 1-0 behind at half-time in the Premier League game against the Seagulls to winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

It became nervy at Anfield towards the end as any slip could have let Brighton back into the picture and meant two dropped points.

Liverpool held on, but into stoppage time Hunter was astonished to see that a foul on Curtis Jones by Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan was let go by the referee.

Hunter expressed his exasperation at what he saw as consistent fouling from the Brighton star not being punished and feels it seemed he would never get a card.

“Curtis Jones fouled again by Estupinan!” Hunter said on LFC TV’s live coverage.

“How many more is that referee?

“He could foul all day and night and he still wouldn’t get booked that man.”

Estupinan finished the game without picking up a yellow card, with the only Brighton player to be booked the side’s goalscorer Ferdi Kadioglu.