Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung believes that Leeds United loan star Rasmus Kristensen has great qualities and insists the club are really happy to have him in their ranks.

Kristensen was loaned out by Leeds to the German side in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the leaders at the club.

Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to look to keep hold of Kristensen permanently once his loan from Leeds runs out.

According to Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director Hardung, Kristensen has bags of experience gained at several clubs and with the Denmark national team.

He stressed the Dane has wasted no time in making himself important.

Hardung told Danish outlet Tipsbladet: “He has done very well, and he has become a very important player in a short time.

“He is a very experienced player and he has been to quite a few European clubs.

“He also plays for the Danish national team. You can just see it in the way he behaves and trains.”

The Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director further hailed Kristensen’s professionalism and mentality.

“He’s just a professional.

“He has a really good winning mentality and he goes to the front.

“He pushed himself and others around him.”

Eintracht Frankfurt have an option to sign Kristensen permanently in the summer, but could try to bring down the purchase price if Leeds play ball.

Leeds signed the Dane from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.