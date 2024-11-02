David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy has admitted he loves the way that Nottingham Forest boss Nuno is approaching games.

Forest’s fine start to the Premier League season continued on Saturday afternoon when they thrashed West Ham United 3-0 at the City Ground.

The result has seen Nottingham Forest push all the way up into third spot, with Arsenal dropping points by losing at Newcastle United.

Ex-Premier League star Cundy is delighted with just how adaptable Nuno is and believes that he tailors his side to deal with the individual threats posed by different teams.

“I love the way that Nuno will tailor his team to the opposition”, Cundy said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“He adapts. He adjusts.

“He is getting a lot of things right.”

Nottingham Forest are next due to play host to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side at the City Ground before the international break kicks in.

Nuno’s men have lost just once in the Premier League this term, conceding just seven goals.