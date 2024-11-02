Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Southampton vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his team to lock horns with Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League this afternoon.

Saints welcome Everton to the south coast having been rocked by a sickness bug over the course of the week, though only Ryan Fraser is expected to be at risk of missing out for the hosts.

Dyche is without midfielder James Garner, who has a back issue which has required him to seek specialist advice.

Everton are on a fine run of form which has seen them avoid defeat in their last five games; the only loss came at the hands of Southampton on penalties in the EFL Cup.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while at the back Dyche goes with Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield is where Dyche trusts in Orel Managa and Idrissa Gueye, while Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche wants to make changes he can look to his bench and his options include Jarrad Branthwaite and Beto.

Everton Team vs Southampton

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Coleman, Branthwaite, O’Brien, Armstrong, Harrison, Beto