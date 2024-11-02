George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United Under-21s star Alfie Cresswell has revealed that he likes to play in the games that get feisty with challenges.

The 17-year-old is a product of the Leeds academy system and this season the defender has been regularly featuring for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side.

Earlier this week, Leeds Under-21s side took on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League 2 fixture and Cresswell scored the only goal of the match to help the Whites secure three points.

Cresswell, who is a defender, played in Leeds midfield in the game and he admitted that he enjoys participating in games like the Nottingham Forest one, which are feisty in nature.

When asked about how he feels playing in a game that is full of fiery challenges, Cresswell told LUTV: “I like playing in matches like that; get feisty, get challenges.

“It is good, especially if you are 1-0 up in here, gets in their head, ride out the game.”

Gardner handed the captain’s armband to 17-year-old Cresswell for the clash and he stated that to be able to captain the Whites Under 21s means a lot to him.

When asked about captaining Leeds against Nottingham Forest, he added: “It means a lot to be fair, playing in the Under-21s ,so it means a lot to me.”

Cresswell has proved his versatile nature by playing in the right-back role despite originally being a centre-back for Gardner’s side this season.