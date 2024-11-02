David Rogers/Getty Images

Troy Deeney feels that Manchester City thought they would just turn up at Bournemouth and get the job done.

Bournemouth inflicted a shock 2-1 defeat on the champions on Saturday afternoon, knocking Manchester City off the top of the Premier League table in the process.

Liverpool took full advantage of Manchester City’s loss on the south coast and, beating Brighton 2-1, now sit two points clear at the summit of the Premier League.

The result ended Manchester City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and former top flight hitman Deeney thinks that Bournemouth simply had a better mentality.

He believes Manchester City thought they would just turn up, pass the ball around and score.

“Mentally, Bournemouth wanted it from the start of the game and they [Manchester City] thought they were just going to turn up, be Man City, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass and then they would score”, Deeney said after the final whistle on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“Unfortunately, Bournemouth had better ideas; they [Manchester City] caught them about 16 times on the counter attack, they should have been four or five up.”

Manchester City now have to switch their focus back to the Champions League where they are due to head to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon.

Then before the international break, Manchester City are back on the south coast again, to face Brighton in the Premier League.