Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League this afternoon.

Despite the Hammers beating Manchester United 2-1 in their last match, there remain question marks over boss Julen Lopetegui given the side’s failure to fire consistently on the back of big investment in the summer.

Opponents Nottingham Forest have had a fine start to the season and sit a lofty seventh in the league standings.

Forest won the last meeting between the two sides, at the City Ground, 2-0 in February.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham today, who go with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri at the back.

In midfield, Lopetegui picks Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez, while Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen lead the attacking threat.

If changes are needed then Lopetegui can look to his bench, where options include Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen

Substitutes: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Antonio, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Casey