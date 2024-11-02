Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his team to welcome title contenders Arsenal to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies got past Chelsea in the EFL Cup in midweek to progress, but now have their sights on springing a surprise by beating Arsenal in the league.

The last time the two sides met, at the Emirates Stadium in February, it ended in a comfortable 4-1 win for Arsenal.

However, Newcastle did edge the Gunners out 1-0 the last time the two sides played out a Premier League encounter at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal today, while at the back Howe opts to go with Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

In the engine room, Newcastle look to Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton to dominate, while Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon are also selected.

Alexander Isak leads the line.

Options are available on the bench for Howe to shake things up if needed today and they include Sandro Tonali and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, A Murphy, Miley