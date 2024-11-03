Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts feels Spurs’ 4-1 win over Aston Villa was their best ever result under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs trailed 1-0 in the Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to a Morgan Rogers goal for Villa with 32 minutes on the clock.

A strong response was on the cards from Spurs in the second half though as goals from Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke (two) and James Maddison, saw off the visitors.

Postecoglou even took off Heung-Min Son with the score level at 1-1, but it did not stop Spurs from sealing all three points and Roberts was impressed.

He feels that the result was the best Tottenham have had under Postecoglou, while reserving special mentions for Radu Dragusin, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominic Solanke.

“Considering the effort the lads put in the during the week and the injuries in game that was for me our best result in two years under Ange, absolutely superb”, he wrote on X.

“Proud of the lads to a man today and special mentions to Radu today Sarr and Solanke.”

Spurs will now look to build on what is a key win over top four rivals in the shape of Aston Villa.