Millwall boss Neil Harris has revealed he told his players that their game against Burnley today was their ‘warm up’ for Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Harris’ side continued their superb run of form on Sunday by beating Burnley 1-0 at the Den to move up to seventh place in the Championship standings.

Millwall have now won their last three league games on the spin, but face a tough task against Leeds, who are eight games unbeaten, on Wednesday night.

Harris cannot wait for the game against Leeds, with whom there is a special rivalry, and revealed that he told his players the Burnley match was preparation for the Whites.

He said via the South London Press: “We know the atmosphere is going to be electric.

“We told the players: ‘This is your warm up for Wednesday. Enjoy it, don’t live off it. We’re back in the training ground tomorrow preparing for Wednesday’.”

If Millwall can find a way to take the three points off Leeds then they would close to within just four points of Daniel Farke’s men.

Leeds strolled to a 3-0 win against Millwall on their last visit to the Den, in September last year.