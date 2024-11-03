Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish League Cup semi-final against Motherwell this afternoon.

Celtic thumped Aberdeen 6-0 on Saturday to book their spot in the final and Rangers will hope to join them as they look to defend the trophy.

Boss Philippe Clement has pressure on his shoulders following a 2-1 loss at Aberdeen in midweek Scottish Premiership action and will want a strong response today.

His side will start as firm favourites to see off Motherwell, who have lost two of their last three games.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal, while at the back Clement picks James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte.

Midfield sees Rangers go with Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, while Tom Lawrence, Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can shuffle his pack if needed by using his substitutes and his options include Danilo and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Lawrence, Cerny, Bajrami, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Diomande, Dowell, Sterling, Kasanwirjo, Igamane, Hagi, Danilo