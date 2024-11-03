George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have been checking on the availability of an MLS star ahead of the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Daniel Farke recently dipped into the free agent market to boost his midfield options in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Joshua Guilavogui joined the Whites on a deal running until the end of the season to give Farke another body in the centre of the park.

Leeds though are also looking at other midfielders and they have been ‘checking’ on LAFC midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

He is a player Leeds have long admired and is currently on loan at LAFC from Nottingham Forest.

The American side can sign O’Brien for a fixed price of £7m when his loan deal runs out in January.

O’Brien is currently not plotting to return to England as he is happy in the US, both on and off the pitch.

Hull City have also checked on O’Brien, but LAFC expect to be able to keep hold of him despite tempters from England.