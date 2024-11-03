Dan Istitene/Getty Images

RB Leipzig have received a boost as goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is expecting to be fit to face Celtic in the Champions League later this week.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will bid to follow on from their heroic 0-0 draw away at Atalanta when they play host to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

There has been a question mark over whether RB Leipzig would be able to count on goalkeeper Gulacsi in the Champions League clash.

The shot-stopper hurt his ankle, but feels ready to put himself at the coach’s disposal for the Celtic game.

Asked by German daily Bild whether he might miss the Celtic clash, Gulacsi replied: “No – but we probably need a bit more tape [on my ankle].”

He has been in good form for the Bundesliga side this term and feels he is reaping the rewards of being so experienced in the German top flight.

“It’s a bit of experience and quality. I’ve been playing in the Bundesliga for nine years, you learn a few things.

“I’m always happy when I can help the team”, Gulasci added.

RB Leipzig suffered a 2-1 loss away at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the weekend and also lost their last Champions League clash, at home against Liverpool.