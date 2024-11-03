GIan MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Pat Nevin thinks that Philippe Clement does not want to reveal what he told his Rangers players at half-time against Motherwell.

Rangers found themselves 1-0 down at the break in their Scottish League Cup semi-final tie against Motherwell at Hampden Park.

Ex-Gers star Andy Halliday gave the Fir Park outfit the lead, but Rangers were transformed in the second half and dominated.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami turned the tie on its head and Rangers progressed to a meeting with rivals Celtic in the final with a 2-1 win.

Nevin feels that Rangers boss Clement came out with standard soundbites as he spoke post match and said nothing to let his inner feelings show.

He thinks from Clement’s words it is clear that he does not want to reveal what he told his players at half-time.

Nevin said post match on BBC Radio Scotland: “I always listen to the managers and try and find out what they are saying behind the words.

“I got nothing there, absolutely nothing.

“The things he said there, never give up, dig in, go quicker, mentality, work on transitions, work hard; tell me a team who doesn’t do that, who doesn’t want to do that and every single time.

“That is not a rebuke of Philippe Clement. That is a well done, you know what you’re doing mate, you’re giving nothing away, you’ve said stuff in there [at half-time], adapted and changed it.

“I gauge that he has said things in there that he doesn’t want us to know.”

The win over Motherwell eases some of the pressure on Clement after Rangers’ loss at Aberdeen in midweek.