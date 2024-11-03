Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are not done and dusted if they want to sign a player they have an agreement for next summer as his will is likely to have a big say on whether or not a deal happens.

In the summer, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou sanctioned a number of departures, including Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Giovani Lo Celso also went and for a cut-price fee to Real Betis.

However, the low-cost acquisition came with a price for Real Betis as Spurs have an agreement with the Spanish club to be able to sign Johnny Cardoso for a set price next summer.

Cardoso has become an important part of the Real Betis side since last season and Spurs will be able to trigger a clause which could see them sign the player for €25m, during a set window.

However, whether Spurs do pull the trigger and whether the deal happens depends in large part on the player.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Cardoso’s will is likely to have a big say on if the move happens.

Tottenham could have work to do in order to convince the midfielder to make the switch to north London.

Cardoso has so far made 12 appearances for the Spanish side in the current campaign, being booked once.

A United States international, his contract at Betis runs until 2029.