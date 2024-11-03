Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Stoke City will put a proposal to Leicester City in the January transfer window to keep hold of Tom Cannon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters beat a host of Championship sides to the signature of Cannon in the summer transfer window and landed him on loan.

Cannon’s loan is up for review in January though and several Championship sides are watching the situation closely as they retain an interest.

Stoke though do not want to lose Cannon and will put an offer to Leicester to keep the striker.

Cannon, 21, has so far found the back of the net five times in nine Championship outings for Stoke in the current campaign, as well as chipping in with an assist.

Stoke have been delighted with what they have seen from the former Everton man so far.

Cannon was on target for the Potters on Saturday, scoring his side’s first goal in a 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship.

He completed the full 90 minutes of the game against the Rams.