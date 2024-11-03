Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his team to welcome Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

The Premier League clash brings together two teams who have aspirations of finishing in the top four this term.

Both sides had contrasting fortunes in midweek as Spurs dumped Manchester City out of the EFL Cup 2-1, while Aston Villa were knocked out by Crystal Palace, also by a 2-1 scoreline.

The last meeting between the two happened in March this year at Villa Park and saw Spurs score an impressive 4-0 win.

Tottenham are without defender Micky van de Ven, who has a hamstring strain.

Guglielmo Vicario is Tottenham’s goalkeeper today, with a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Destiny Udogie in front of him.

In the engine room, Postecoglou goes with Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski also plays.

Leading the attacking threat are Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son and Dominic Solanke.

If Spurs need to make changes then they have options on the bench that include Timo Werner and James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Werner, Richarlison