Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United’s game against Everton is seen as ‘must-win’ by the Hammers’ hierarchy, though Julen Lopetegui continues to be backed, according to ExWHUemployee.

Lopetegui has been coming under pressure following West Ham’s underwhelming start to the season and the situation got no better on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest eased to a 3-0 win over West Ham at the City Ground in the Premier League encounter, ending the optimism generated by the 2-1 win over Manchester United.

West Ham continue to back Lopetegui however and insist they remain 100 per cent supportive of the former Wolves boss.

Results though do need to improve and ‘Everton is a must-win game’ in the view of the Hammers’ hierarchy.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees are due to visit West Ham next weekend before the international break kicks in.

International breaks are regularly seen as ideal opportunities for clubs to make managerial changes and Lopetegui needs a result against Everton.

West Ham have won their last two games at the London Stadium and Lopetegui will hope for home comforts when Everton visit.