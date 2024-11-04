Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Former Italy star Roberto Rambaudi has hailed Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares and picked him out as ‘the key’ at Lazio.

The Portuguese left-back has been on Arsenal’s book since 2021 but has struggled to make a big impact at the Emirates since joining from Benfica.

Tavares could not become Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back and currently, he is on his third loan spell away from the Gunners, at Lazio.

Tavares is having a brilliant loan spell at Lazio as he has registered eight assists in as many league games for the Serie A side.

Ex-Italy midfielder Rambaudi insisted that everybody in Marco Baroni’s team can be rotated, barring Tavares, as he feels the Gunners loan star is ‘the key’.

“Formations [for Lazio] ? Everyone is interchangeable, Tavares is not; not because of the demerits of those who play in his place, but simply because he is the key”, Rambaudi was quoted as saying by LazioNews24 about the Arsenal on-loan star.

“We must make up for this absence with other solutions. [Luca] Pellegrini will do well but Tavares is now the best.”

Even though Tavares is on loan at Lazio with an option to buy, the option will become an obligation if certain conditions are met.