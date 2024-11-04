Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand has revealed that new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was the key reason why he joined the Portuguese side and echoed his boss’ Premier League desire.

The 39-year-old Portuguese will take over as Manchester United boss later this month, leaving Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese giants have made a flying start to their season as they are sitting at the top of the league and are yet to be beaten in the Champions League so far.

Hjulmand, who is being chased by European clubs including the Red Devils, admitted that his dream is to play for a team in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Dane also revealed that Amorim’s presence at Sporting Lisbon made him join the Portuguese outfit last year from Lecce.

“It was because of Ruben Amorim that I came to Sporting Lisbon”, Hjulmand said at a press conference about the upcoming Manchester United boss.

“It is a dream for me to one day play in the Premier League.”

With Amorim heading to Manchester United, it remains to be seen if Hjulmand will follow the 39-year-old to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.