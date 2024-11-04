George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder may prefer to stick with the players who have got the Blades into the promotion mix rather than splash the cash when a takeover goes through, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wilder had to undertake a significant squad rebuild over the course of the summer window and the Blades currently sit third in the Championship table, just one point off second placed Leeds United.

A takeover of the Bramall Lane club is set to be announced soon and American investor Steve Rosen is looking to put cash on the table to bring in new players.

That though may not be something Wilder wants to do at the moment.

The Sheffield United manager may prefer to stick with the squad that have done so well so far and avoid any drastic changes.

Veteran talent spotter Des Taylor is set to be appointed to a senior role and the Blades’ approach going forward could become clearer.

Wilder’s side beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park at the weekend, following on from another 2-0 win, against Stoke City.

Next up for the Blades is a visit to take on Bristol City on Tuesday night and Wilder will want another three points on the board before next weekend’s Sheffield derby.