Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Crystal Palace may meet demands of around £90,000 a week for an Eagles star to pen a new contract, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles have struggled to get going this season under Oliver Glasner and played out a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Wolves at the weekend in the Premier League.

Goals for Crystal Palace at Molineux came from the less obvious sources of Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Guehi.

Any revival for Crystal Palace is likely to need key striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to be on form, but there are questions marks over his future due to his contractual situation.

His deal runs out in 2026 and failure to extend could mean a Selhurst exit for the 27-year-old sooner rather than later.

Palace though would like to see Mateta stay and it is suggested they may yet meet his wage demands of around £90,000 per week.

It is thought that would keep the hitman happy.

This season so far the Frenchman has found the back of the net three times in the Premier League and twice in the EFL Cup.