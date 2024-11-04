Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez will have scouts from English and Spanish clubs watching him in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sanchez moved to Turkey from Tottenham only in 2023 and wasted no time in making a big impression with the Istanbul giants, growing his reputation and putting himself in line for a potential return to a bigger league.

The centre-back was linked with a move back to England in the summer where Everton were interested.

However, a transfer did not eventually materialise and Sanchez is still on Galatasaray’s books and is set to play in his side’s next game against Tottenham in the Europa League.

The interest in him has not waned and Sanchez is set to watched from the stands by scouts from multiple clubs, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via Sabah).

Among those who will watch Sanchez are English and Spanish clubs.

Which sides are going to check up on Sanchez is unclear.

The match will be a special occasion for the Colombian international against his former team on Thursday.

It now remains to be seen whether Sanchez is able to prevent Tottenham from registering their fourth Europa League win in a row.