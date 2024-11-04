Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin feels Millwall’s lack of squad depth compared to Leeds United will give the Whites an advantage on Wednesday night at the Den.

The Lions have shown brilliant form recently as they have managed to gather all nine points in their last three league games.

After beating Burnley last weekend, the Lions are set to face one of the title favourites in the shape of Leeds United.

The Whites are only three points behind the league leaders Sunderland and Parkin has backed the Whites to edge a 2-1 victory over Neil Harris’ side.

Even though Parkin is impressed with Millwall’s form this season, he feels the Lions lack the quality of squad depth compared to a team like Leeds United to continue a winning run.

“I think Millwall have been excellent, I think they are up to seventh, aren’t they? Which is incredible”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show about the Lions.

“They are looking really creative as well. I think those numbers [in the] early part of the season are showing that there are quite a lot of truth in that they are a much better attacking force this season with the new-look attack.

“I think they will score, but difficult for the lads to raise themselves time and time again when you have not got the depth of maybe a Leeds and the other teams they are battling against.

“I will go for Leeds, narrowly 2-1 away win.”

Daniel Farke’s side will start as favourites to get all three points against Millwall and extend their eight-game unbeaten run.