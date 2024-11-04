Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton look to be tested for one of their strikers in the January transfer window after a club’s coach asked for the player in question to be signed.

Russell Martin’s Saints sold a number of players over the course of the summer window, including Carlos Alcaraz, Sekou Mara, Lyanco and Romain Perraud.

Striker Paul Onuachu had been tipped to also be sold, amid strong interest from Trabzonspor, where he spent last term on loan.

The Turkish side could not get the deal done, but their interest has not gone away.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Trabzonspor coach Senol Gunes has asked the club to sign Onuachu in January.

Gunes feels the road to success lies in playing two strikers up top and believes the Southampton man is the perfect fit.

He is claimed to have said to Trabzonspor ‘let’s take action’ on the hitman.

The 30-year-old has made four appearances in the Premier League for Saints so far this term, but Martin has only handed him 42 minutes across those outings.

Onuachu enjoyed a successful campaign with Trabzonspor last season, finishing with 21 goal contributions in 25 matches while he was on loan.