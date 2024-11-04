David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have ‘made contact’ with Bayern Munich to register their interest in one of the Bavarians’ young attackers ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Tricky Trees have made an amazing start to their Premier League campaign as they are sitting third in the table ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno was backed heavily in the summer transfer window and Evangelos Marinakis is already planning to recruit more players in January.

The City Ground outfit have scored 14 goals so far this term and adding more attacking threat is on their agenda.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Tricky Trees have already contacted Bayern Munich for 19-year-old attacker Mathys Tel.

The teenage attacker is considered a top prospect at Bayern Munich and he has already played 76 senior matches for the Bavarians.

Even though Nottingham Forest have made their interest known, it has been suggested that the Frenchman is not interested in leaving the club on loan in January.

The Tricky Trees, though, are facing competition from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen for Tel and now it remains to be seen if the player will have a change of mind by the time the winter transfer window arrives.