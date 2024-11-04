Richard Keys has claimed that Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool, but the Reds will need to offer him a three-year deal to make it happen.

The Liverpool attacker is out of contract at Anfield next summer and there has been continued speculation over whether or not he will stay.

A big money move to Saudi Arabia remains a possible option for Salah, but Keys insists it is not one he wants to take.

The veteran broadcaster explained he knows that Salah wants to extend his stay on Merseyside, but will need a three-year deal to do so.

That would take Salah through to 35 years old and it is unclear if Liverpool would want to make such a commitment.

Keys also added that he was right with regards the relationship between Salah and Saido Mane at Liverpool, when they were part of Jurgen Klopp’s formidable attack.

“Two seasons back he [Salah] was definitely leaving the club – that was until Liverpool had a dramatic of mind – sold Mane and decided to make Salah the highest paid player at the club”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“The article in Saturday’s Mail, based on Simon Hughes’ new book Chasing Salah, must have made interesting reading for some.

“It confirmed what I’d been saying during the period the two of them played together. Do you remember? Liverpool fans used to hammer me for it. They didn’t like each other.

“My information now is that Salah wants to stay, but it’ll take a 3-year deal to settle him down.”

Salah scored Liverpool’s winner at the weekend as the Reds came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield.