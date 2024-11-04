Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Newcastle United insiders admire Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo and have discussed him internally, but they have not made him their top January transfer target, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has been on a good run of form so far this season and is the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League with eight goals in nine matches for the Bees.

He also possesses the ability to play across the front three, despite preferring the right wing, a position Newcastle have prioritised in January.

Newcastle are firm fans of Mbeumo and have discussed him as a target inside the corridors of power at St James’ Park.

However, he is not the only player they are looking at and they have not made him their priority target for the January window.

Striking a deal for Mbeumo would also not be easy in any way given Brentford would be expected to negotiate hard.

There are suggestions that the Bees might ask for a fee in excess of £40m to sell Mbeumo.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle do make a firm approach to Brentford for him in January.