George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United have been monitoring Lille forward Jonathan David and admire him as uncertainty remains over the long-term future of Alexander Isak, according to The Athletic.

Isak has spearheaded Newcastle’s attack over the last two seasons and has yet again made a positive start, scoring three goals in the eight league matches he has played.

He proved to be the difference maker in the 1-0 win over Arsenal at the weekend, scoring the only goal of the match.

However, uncertainty still hovers over the 25-year-old’s long-term future at the club amid interest from top sides.

Chelsea made enquiries about Isak in the summer but Eddie Howe stood firm, despite Newcastle having to keep PSR rules in mind.

However, they might consider a substantial offer next summer given that the striker would enter the final three years of his contract.

Isak is the striker the club want to keep hold of, but they have watched Lille’s David in action.

The Lille man has admirers within Newcastle, however the jury is out on whether the Magpies will make a move for him in the future.