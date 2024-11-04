Richard Keys has floated a possible successor to Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United amid the Spaniard’s struggles with the Hammers.

West Ham decided to let David Moyes go in the summer and brought in ex-Wolves boss Lopetegui, backing him with a host of signings.

He has struggled to get the team performing though and a 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest at the weekend brought further pressure and questions over his position as manager.

West Ham’s hierarchy are continuing to back Lopetegui, but next weekend’s meeting with Everton is seen as a must-win encounter for the Spaniard.

Keys is clear that he has no sympathy for West Ham after they moved Moyes on and feels that the situation will get even worse.

He floated the idea of asking former England international Frank Lampard to take the reins.

“West Ham’s problems are all of their own making and I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for them”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“It’ll get worse there before it gets better.

“They’re certainly going in another direction since forcing David Moyes out.

“It’s just not the one they wanted to go in.

“Frank Lampard?”

While Lampard does have West Ham connections, he most recently struggled as Everton boss and then had a poor and thankless task at Chelsea serving as interim boss.