Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin feels Sheffield Wednesday will find it difficult to recover from the Watford loss at the weekend ahead of their match against Norwich City.

The Owls had stabilised convincingly in recent weeks after having an initial bad start to their Championship campaign.

At the weekend, though, Danny Rohl’s men suffered a crushing 6-2 defeat at Hillsborough against Watford, which brought a two-game unbeaten league run to an end.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Norwich at home on Tuesday night and Parkin is expecting the Owls to be more competitive against the Canaries.

However, the former Championship attacker also stressed the midweek game will not give the Owls enough time to recover from the heavy defeat against Watford, who will take the win.

“I think it can be difficult, when you have been scarred by that type of a result to respond as quickly as they are going to be have to”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show.

“For that reason and I know Norwich have been a little bit indifferent in their last couple of away games, but I think they could have been out of sight at Cardiff [City] if that is true.

“And [Borja] Sainz it is incredible what he is doing at this moment, so they have goals in them.

“I am going to go for Sheffield Wednesday to be more competitive here but a goal in each half.

“2-0 Norwich I am going to go for.”

Rohl’s men will be keen to bounce back against the Canaries before they face their city rivals Sheffield United at the weekend.