Henry Browne/Getty Images

Everton midfielder Orel Mangala believes that West Ham United will be a great ground for the Toffees to visit to aim to pick up all three points next weekend.

The resilience the Toffees showed over six matches was finally broken when they were beaten 1-0 by fellow relegation-battlers Southampton at the weekend.

Everton still enjoy a four-point lead over the drop zone, but their visit to West Ham, who are just two points better off, is set to be a key game.

The Hammers have had their own problems to cope with and following their 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest will look for a response.

Mangala insists that West Ham will be a great place to go as Everton aim to collect all three points.

Reflecting on the Southampton defeat, Mangala told his club’s official channel: “There are always positives to take.

“Not everything was bad today, but now it’s difficult to say the positives. We’ll reflect and we will go again next week.

“[West Ham] is a great place to go.

“I think we’ll go for the win – that’s what all Everton hope.”

With West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui under big pressure, if Everton can collect all three points then it could even be the Spaniard’s final game as Hammers manager.