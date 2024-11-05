Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs RB Leipzig

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has named his team to play host to German side RB Leipzig at Celtic Park in the Champions League this evening.

The Bhoys showed some real steel in their last Champions League league phase game as they went to Italy and grabbed a 0-0 draw with Atalanta.

Rodgers’ men then showed their attacking skill at the weekend when the demolished Aberdeen 6-0 in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup.

They will again want to be ruthless tonight as they look to take three points from RB Leipzig, who have lost all three of their Champions League league phase games so far.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic, who have Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor at the back.

Midfield sees Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rodgers can chop and change with his substitutes if needed and options include Luke McCowan and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs RB Leipzig

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh