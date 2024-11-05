George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that he wants to develop the youth players at the club but also made it clear that only young players would not win the league.

The Whites are one of the top contenders to achieve promotion to the Premier League next season and currently, they are sitting second in the Championship.

Leeds are on good run but they have a tough away fixture at the Den against Millwall, who have won their last three matches, on Wednesday.

Millwall are hoping to push Leeds hard and beat another promotion contending team in the shape of Burnley at the weekend.

“We need this and for that, we also need experienced players who perhaps have all the experience what it means to play at the Den and to play against a side who are coming with bravery and also with confidence”, Farke said at a press conference when he was asked about young players in the squad.

“Also with lots of physicality and there will be a few elbows flying around on the pitch.”

Farke regularly includes young players on the bench for Leeds’ Championship games, but the German tactician stressed that asking them to step up to senior level in intense matches is difficult to do.

“It is always important that you prepare the young players, because, players like Sam Chambers, Charlie Crew, James Debayo and all the others, they have never experienced something like this.

“Because this is different, sorry, but it is a different sport, a different animal in comparison to youth football and you have to get ready for this.

“This is why I always mention, as much as I love our young players, love to develop them and love to give debuts away, but just with eleven 17 and 18-year-olds you will not win the league, that is for sure.

“It is important that you also need steel and you need leaders in the dressing room.”

Farke’s side will be charged up to register a positive result at Millwall as they are trying to overtake Sunderland for top spot in the league table.