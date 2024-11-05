Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially named their starting side and substitutes to welcome Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield in the Champions League tonight.

The Reds have won all three of their Champions League league phase fixtures so far and another victory tonight would put them in a strong position to progress, even at an early stage.

Visitors Bayer Leverkusen have won two and drawn one of their three games and are expected to provide difficult opposition.

Arne Slot’s side beat Brighton 2-1 at the weekend to sit top of the Premier League table, while Bayer Leverkusen drew 0-0 with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

In goal for Liverpool tonight is Caoimhin Kelleher, while the back four selected is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield sees Slot go with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

There are options on the bench if the Liverpool manager needs to shake things up and they include Darwin Nunez and Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool Team vs Bayer Leverkusen

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Robertson, Quansah, Morton, Bradley