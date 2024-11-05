Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool just blew Bayer Leverkusen away in the second half at Anfield, former Premier League and Reds star Stephen Warnock insists, while admitting to being shocked at how the Germans crumbled.

Arne Slot’s men played host to a Xabi Alonso led Leverkusen team that dominated German football last season, ending Bayern Munich’s long reign as champions.

Leverkusen were looking to trouble Liverpool in the Champions League league phase clash on Tuesday night, but despite it being 0-0 at Anfield at half-time, it finished 4-0 to the Reds.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz (hat-trick) were simply too hot for the German champions to handle, though Warnock was still shocked at how Leverkusen collapsed.

“I am quite shocked at this scoreline after the first half”, Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Bayer Leverkusen looked organised, they had a game plan but they have fallen to pieces. They haven’t had answers.”

The former Liverpool defender thinks that the Reds just followed new tactical instructions from Slot at half-time and proceeded to blow Leverkusen away.

“Credit to Arne Slot.

“He changed things tactically and the team talk must have been really positive, and Liverpool came out firing in the second half and blew Leverkusen away.”

Liverpool have now won all four of their Champions League league phase games and are firmly on course for a top eight finish in the new-look competition.