Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Galatasaray legend Gokmen Ozdenak has admitted that he does not have much confidence in his former side being able to turn over Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have had a mixed start to their Premier League campaign as they are sitting seventh in the table after ten games, but they have started their Europa League journey flawlessly.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have won all three Europa League games so far and next, they are set to play Turkish giants Galatasaray on Thursday.

The Cimbom are currently sitting at the top of the Turkish league and they are yet to be beaten in Europe after three games.

Ex-Cimbom star Ozdenak, though, feels the north Londoners are too strong for Galatasaray and he admitted that he is not very hopeful about his former side getting a positive result against the Premier League outfit.

“Galatasaray should not underestimate such matches. We already know Tottenham’s strength”, Ozdenak said via Turkish outlet GS Gazete.

“I do not have much hope for Galatasaray, especially in that match.

“They could not recover physically and started to fall out of the game early.

“We saw Galatasaray struggling against Elfsborg.

“If they play like that against Tottenham, it will be a big problem.”

Spurs are coming into the clash on the back of an impressive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend before they play the Cimbom at Rams Park.