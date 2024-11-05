Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former Everton midfielder Mark Pembridge believes that Toffees boss Sean Dyche should look at switching up his attacking options to deliver more goals when needed.

Everton slipped to a 1-0 loss away at Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend, something which ended a five-match unbeaten run in the top flight.

Dyche’s side have found scoring goals to be tough on occasions and average just one goal per game in the Premier League this season.

Pembridge feels that Dyche is very set in how he likes to line Everton up and suggested that manager could try to mix things up at times, which could result in more goals.

He said on BBC Radio Merseyside: “He’s quite regimental in the 4-3-2-1 formation, but you have to work on the training pitch and look at what players you have available to play certain systems.

“Midway through the first-half [against Southampton] he could have tweaked it a little bit to get them on the ball and creating.

“If you mix up the attacking options then you might get a little bit more joy from it.

“Goals change games and you don’t want to keep chasing games.”

Everton are due to travel to West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend and will take on a side whose manager, Julen Lopetegui, is under big pressure.

Dyche has multiple attacking options at his disposal for the game and it remains to be seen if he does spring a selection surprise.