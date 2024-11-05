Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Pat Nevin has dismissed any thoughts that Celtic’s 3-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig at Celtic Park was a one-off.

Celtic headed into the Champions League league phase clash on the back of a good draw at Atalanta in their last game in the competition.

RB Leipzig though, despite sitting second in the Bundesliga, had lost their opening three Champions League games and were desperate for all three points.

The Germans did take the lead when Christoph Baumgartner struck in the 23rd minute, but it did not last long as Nicolas Kuhn levelled 12 minutes later and then struck just before the break to make it 2-1.

Reo Hatate added a third with 18 minutes left as a rampant Celtic claimed a famous 3-1 win.

Nevin issued special praise to Kuhn and also Callum McGregor, while dismissing any thoughts the result was a one-off.

The former Scotland star simply believes Celtic are a better team than RB Leipzig.

“Give Kuhn his moment, but give every player their moment. They were all eights and nines tonight”, Nevin said on BBC Sportsound.

“Nine-and-a-half from McGregor, he was extraordinary.

“Celtic are a better team than RB Leipzig. It’s not a one-off, or a bit of luck.

“Celtic, player for player, are better than RB Leipzig.

“I’m not mildly surprised by this.”

RB Leipzig are now in big trouble in the Champions League with four losses from four games.