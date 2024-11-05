George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have been dubbed the best team in the Championship by a manager in the division who has watched them in action this season, with Sheffield United also getting a notable mention.

Daniel Farke has Leeds flying in the Championship at the moment and the Whites brushed aside Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle with ease at the weekend.

Leeds are next in action on Wednesday night when they take on Millwall and Lions boss Neil Harris has revealed he feels the Whites are the division’s best, with an X-factor.

Despite Sunderland currently leading the charts, Harris believes that the Yorkshire club have the depth needed for the promotion push.

“Leeds are the best team I’ve watched this season”, Harris told the South London Press.

“I know Sunderland are at the top of the league but Leeds have just got that X-factor and strength in depth in their squad to stay there all season.

“Leeds are certainly the best football team – possession-based – in the league.”

The Millwall boss also mentioned Sheffield United as the other clear promotion contenders given their Championship readiness and the experience they have in their manager Chris Wilder.

“Sheffield United are just so Championship-ready and experienced in the way they play, along with the experience that Chrissy Wilder has got.

“They are the two teams [top of the pile].

“Sunderland and Burnley will be there or thereabouts.”

Millwall are fighting for a place in the top six after a fine run of form and beating Leeds would make it four wins on the spin for the Lions.