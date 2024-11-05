Julian Finney/Getty Images

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett just needed time and he feels that the striker has shown that he can perform.

Scarlett is considered a top talent at the north London club but he has not been deemed ready for the first team yet.

Newly promoted Championship side Oxford United have loaned him for a season and recently the hitman has been amongst the goals.

The young striker scored three goals in his last four league games and Buckingham insisted that the Spurs loanee has shown that he can score on a regular basis.

The O’s boss stressed that Scarlett only needed some time to adapt and he feels the 20-year-old has adapted.

“I think it is the same with all young players, they need time to adapt to new environment, which he finds himself in and Dane has certainly done that”, Buckingham told his club’s media about the Spurs loanee.

“Then it is about drip feeding them in game time because it is a high level [competition], on one that he had not played for a while.

“So, we thought we have done that and when he scored his goal, it gave him that bit of confidence to go on and start and to score on his debut.

“Again, which is what he has done then to come on and the impact he had the other day to get his goal, unfortunately, did not result in three points.

“But it was a great moment for him and for us to show that he can and it is not just a one off now.”

Scarlett will be looking to cement a place in the Oxford United team to show his quality to Ange Postecoglou over the rest of the season.