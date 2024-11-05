Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Premier League side West Ham United are among a host of clubs closely monitoring the situation of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, who wants to move.

The Hammers have struggled during their start to the Premier League campaign and now, ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Everton, there is pressure on Julen Lopetegui.

With the January transfer window approaching, West Ham could be forced to go back into the transfer market to turn their season around.

The hunt for targets has led West Ham, according to Turkish outlet Takvim, to Galatasaray and defender Nelsson, who could be available.

He has played in five of Galatasaray’s ten league matches so far this season and is not happy with the situation, turning down the offer to extend his contract that expires in the summer of 2026.

Nelsson is considering the possibility of leaving Galatasaray in January, or failing that, in the summer.

He also has interest from Bologna and Sevilla, but it is suggested that the Denmark international would favour a move to the Premier League.

Whether Galatasaray might try to convince Nelsson to stay put is unclear, but they have been keen for him to extend his contract.